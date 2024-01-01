Succession and The Bear dominate the 2024 Emmy Awards

Succession and The Bear have swept the board at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Drama series Succession won seven awards in total, including the big one of the night, Best Drama Series. It won the same award at the last Emmys in 2022. Writer Jesse Armstrong also took home Best Writing in a Drama Series, and Best Writing For a Limited Series or Movie. The show also took home Best Directing for a Drama Series. Three of the cast took home individual awards; Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin won Best Actress and Best Actor, while Matthew MacFadyen won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The show has now won 19 Emmys across its four seasons.

The Bear also had a great night, winning six of the 13 categories it was nominated for. As well taking home Best Comedy Series, it also won Best Writing for a Comedy Series and Best Directing for a Comedy Series. Its cast was recognised too; Jeremy Allen White won Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series.

Netflix hit Beef also got several mentions. It won Best Limited Series, and Best Directing for a Limited Series. Ali Wong won Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series, and Steven Yeun won Best Lead Actor in a limited series or movie.

Jennifer Coolidge won her second Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus, after taking out the same award in 2022. RuPaul's Drag Race won Best Reality Competition for the fifth time.

Here is the full list of winners:

Drama series: Succession

Lead actress in a drama series: Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead actor in a drama series: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a drama series: Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Writing in a drama series: Succession: Jesse Armstrong

Directing for a drama series: Succession: Andrij Parekh, Mark Mylod, and Lorene Scafaria

Comedy series: The Bear

Lead actress in a comedy series: Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Lead actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Supporting actress in a comedy series: Ayo Edebiri: The Bear

Supporting actor in a comedy series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear

Writing for a comedy series: The Bear: Christopher Storer

Directing for a comedy series: The Bear: Christopher Storer

Limited series or movie: Beef

Lead actress in a limited series or movie: Ali Wong: Beef

Lead actor in a limited series or movie: Steven Yeun: Beef

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie: Niecy Nash-Betts: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie: Paul Walter Hauser: Black Bird

Writing for a limited series or movie: Succession: Jesse Armstrong

Directing for a limited series or movie: Beef: Lee Sung Jin, and Jake Schreirer

Variety talk series: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Writing for a variety special: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Scripted Variety series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Reality Competition: RuPaul's Drag Race

Best Variety Special: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium