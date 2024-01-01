Emmy winner Kieran Culkin hasn’t seen the Succession finale

Kieran Culkin admitted he hasn’t seen the final episode of the award-winning show he won an Emmy for.

The Succession actor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Roman Roy in the hit show, has never watched the last episode of the TV series.

Kieran revealed that when the finale aired, he was flying to Poland for another shoot, and couldn’t log into his HBO account. Then, he went on holiday and forgot about it.

"I was there. I shot it, so I vaguely recall - although I saw a clip of a scene yesterday and I was laughing," he said on the Emmys red carpet. "I was like, 'That's funny. I forgot about that scene,' and it's a huge scene."

He added that between his other acting jobs and his role as dad to two young kids, it’s hard to find the time to watch his work.

Kieran won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for his portrayal of Roman Roy, as well as an Emmy in today's award ceremony.

He won after being nominated along with Jeremy Strong, who played his brother Kendall Roy, and Brian Cox, who played his dad Logan Roy.