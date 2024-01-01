Daisy Ridley teases 'different direction' for Star Wars New Jedi Order

Daisy Ridley has revealed 'Star Wars: New Jedi Order' will take the franchise’s story "in a bit of a different direction".

The 31-year-old actress will reprise her role of Rey in the forthcoming sci-fi film, and she believes the movie will be a "a really fantastic exploration of the 'Star Wars' world".

Speaking to AlloCiné, she said: "So I thought about it for a little bit, and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do.

"I think it’s a really fantastic exploration of the 'Star Wars' world.

"It’s a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is to direct the movie, which is expected to drop in May 2026, and she has promised the motion picture will be "something very special".

Speaking to CNN earlier this month, Obaid-Chinoy said: "I'm very thrilled about the project because I feel what we're about to create is something very special.

"And we're in 2024 now, and it's about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away."

The movie was announced at fan convention Star Wars Celebration last year, and Daisy confessed to feeling "petrified" and "overwhelmed" when her return to the universe was confirmed.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "When I was at Sundance, I did not know ... I had a breakfast with Kathy [Kennedy] that I thought was just breakfast.

"And then it [the new movie] was mentioned, so I thought about it. I loved the story, and I was like, ‘Okay.’ Things then happened quite quickly, and it felt like I was instantaneously on a stage being introduced by Sharmeen.

"It honestly took me back to being 20 or 21, however old I was, when ['Star Wars: The Force Awakens'] was announced. I was petrified, I was overwhelmed, I was really nervous but the response was really wonderful."