Jenna Ortega teases Wednesday's 'action-packed' second season

Jenna Ortega has teased the second season of Wednesday.

While walking the Emmys red carpet on Monday night, the Wednesday star opened up to E! News about the second season of her hit Netflix series.

"We're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror," Jenna told the outlet. "It's really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that's the wonderful thing about her."

She continued, "There's really, really good one-liners and I think everything's bigger. It's a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."

Wednesday's first season debuted in 2022 and became one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time. Production on the second season was delayed by the writers' and actors' strikes last year, but is set to resume this spring.

Jenna, who will also serve as an executive producer, revealed that she's "received some scripts" already.

Last November, Variety confirmed that production on the show would move from Romania to Ireland for its second season - with filming due to begin in April.