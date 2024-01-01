Kieran Culkin explains his campaign for a third child

Kieran Culkin has revealed his wife Jazz Charton said they could discuss having a third child if he won an Emmy.

The Succession star won an Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series on Monday, and revealed in his acceptance speech that his win settled the conditions of a deal he made with his wife.

After acknowledging his "two amazing kids", Kieran called out, "Jazz, I want more. You said 'maybe', if I win!"

The actor later explained the situation to reporters backstage.

"Couple of months ago - I've been asking for a while - and my wife Jazz said, 'Maybe, if you win the Emmy. Ha, ha,'" he said, according to Deadline. "And I didn't bring it up for months and then when I won the Globe, I said, 'Remember what you said?' She was like, 'What? No, I don't remember this.'

"So, I told her and it all came back to here. She spent the whole week being nervous... Instead of talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her onstage, which was very rude."

Kieran, 41, has been married to Jazz since 2013 and they share a daughter Kinsey Sioux, four, and a son Wilder Wolf, two.

He has been on a roll this awards season, with wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards already under his belt this month.

On Monday, Succession won six Emmys in total, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting awards for Kieran's co-stars Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen.