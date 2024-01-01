Sam Claflin 'all in' for Hunger Games comeback

Sam Claflin has expressed interest in returning to the Hunger Games franchise.

While walking the Emmys red carpet on Monday, the original Hunger Games actor was asked if he would consider returning to the franchise after the release of the prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The actor told Variety that he would "100%" reappear in a Hunger Games film, although possibly not as his original character Finnick Odair.

"I don't know if there's room for me to go back. I'm too old now," Sam lamented. "I've heard rumours that people are asking for a Finnick prequel, and all I'm gonna say is that I would be all in for Finnick's dad."

Previously, director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson told Entertainment Weekly that they would not make a Hunger Games film without source material from author Suzanne Collins.

"If Suzanne has another thematic idea that she feels fits into the world of Panem - whether that's with new people (or) familiar characters (like) Finnick, Haymitch, whoever - I'd be really interested in looking at it and being a part of it," Francis told the outlet. "But I don't have any pull of just going, 'I would love to do Finnick's games.' He's a great character, but what's the thematic underpinnings that make it worth telling and relevant?"

Sam's character first appeared in the second Hunger Games instalment, Catching Fire. The film, released in 2013, is still the highest-grossing movie in the franchise.

Finnick also appeared in the subsequent instalments, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.