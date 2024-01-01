Noah Schnapp insists comments on Israel-Hamas war have been 'misconstrued'

Noah Schnapp has insisted his "thoughts and beliefs" about the Israel-Hamas war have been "misconstrued".

Many Internet users called for the Stranger Things actor to be dropped from the Netflix show over his reaction to the conflict in October.

After weeks of silence, Noah, 19, finally clarified his stance on the conflict in a TikTok video on Monday night.

"I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict," he said.

The actor came under fire in October after he made an impassioned statement about the war on Instagram which included the declaration, "You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn't be a hard choice. Shame on you."

The backlash against him grew on social media after he appeared in a video smiling and laughing with friends as they held up stickers featuring the slogan "Zionism is Sexy".

In the new TikTok, he explained that he's had discussions with friends from Palestinian backgrounds and they "all hope for the same things" amid the conflict.

"I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope for an end to the hostility on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people and I hope you guys all do, too. And I just hope to one day see those two groups be able to live harmoniously together in that region," he continued. "And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognise that we're all human, regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, even our sexuality, of anything."

Noah concluded, "We are all human and we're all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together. And stand together for humanity and for peace."

He is currently filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.