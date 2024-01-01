Suzanne Somers’ husband reveals ‘odd things’ have happened since her death

Suzanne Somers’ husband revealed he is a “believer” in the afterlife.

Alan Hamel, the husband of the late Suzanne Somers, has told how he has witnessed some “odd things” since the actress and singer died in October 2023.

“Three things happened. The same day, that were very strange,” Alan told Page Six. “A hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen and the living room and the dining room.” The bird “hovered” in front of a framed picture of the couple before it “landed on top and stayed there.”

He added that “the fireplace started all by itself” and “some music came on by Suzanne’s favourite composer. No-one’s ever heard of this guy.”

Alan, 87, admitted the strange coincidences have made him a “believer” in the afterlife. “I’m convinced of it,” he said. “I think there’s something we don’t understand. I think there’s a plane somewhere after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something.”

Suzanne was best known for her roles in Three's Company and American Graffiti. She died of breast cancer last October. She was 76.