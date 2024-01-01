Amy Robach had ‘crippling’ worries about death following breast cancer diagnosis

Amy Robach has confessed she “thought she was going to die” after discovering she had breast cancer.

The former Good Morning America anchor revealed she still relives the fear of her diagnosis whenever she has a checkup.

“Because when the unthinkable happens —when the thing that is almost impossible, actually happens to you — that fear is real. And fear is a powerful thing,” she said on the Amy and T.J. Podcast, which she hosts with her boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

“When people say, ‘'Oh, what are the chances?’ You can say, ‘Actually, if it’s less than 1%, if it happens to you, it’s everything. It’s 100%. And living then your life, knowing that your greatest fear could actually happen, is crippling in moments."

Amy was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer in 2013 when she had a mammogram live on television.

She went on to have a double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy, before her final round of treatment in April 2014.

T.J. recalled Amy “thought she was going to die,” adding that she still feels that fear “every six months” when she has a checkup.

“You’re still wondering about how much time you have left," he said.