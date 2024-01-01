Modern Family’s Ed O’Neill reveals he almost joined the mob

Modern Family’s Ed O’Neill has revealed he almost became part of an organised crime gang.

The actor has told how his life could have taken a very different route if he hasn't listened to his dad's advice.

Speaking on former Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast, Dinner On Me, Ed admitted he was tempted to join a crime gang “when he was broke” in his 20s.

“I had friends in organised crime,” said the 77-year-old. “(My friend Jim) called me and said ‘Hey take a ride with me. I want to talk to you.' He said: ‘I’ll give you easy stuff. Just you collect here. You do that. You run, you drop something off here and there. You know, you may have to lean on a guy. You’re good at that. You can make some good money,’”.

It was Ed’s dad who convinced the budding actor to try his luck at acting instead.

“He said, ‘I saw you take a ride with Jimmy … I just want to ask you a question. Can you do time? You’d have a hard time being in jail, right?’”

This led Ed to realise that acting was a safer profession. He moved from his hometown of Ohio to New York to pursue his career.

Ed went on to play Al Bundy in Married with Children from 1987 to 1997, before landing his role as Jay Pritchett in Modern Family in 2009.