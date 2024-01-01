Former Playboy mansion star felt she was 'dying of depression'

The reality TV star admitted she was hospitalised late last year after having a panic attack.

“I was hitting the end of my life, and I went into psychosis,” she told People. “I felt like I wasn't strong enough to live anymore.”

She added that she felt as though she was “dying of depression” and was “in a state of panic.”

“I didn't know what was going on in my head and my body or why I was crying. I had hit rock bottom.”

The 39-year-old is now working with a therapist to help her deal with her trauma, which she believes was caused by living in the Playboy mansion.

Kendra first became known in the public eye when she was just 18.

She starred in the reality show Girls Next Door, which was filmed in the Playboy mansion. She was one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends. Hugh was 60 years older than her.

Reflecting on her time in the Playboy Mansion, she said. “I was on drugs at age 15 and I had a lot of issues. It's not easy to look back at my twenties. I've had to face my demons. Playboy really messed my whole life up.”

She divorced her husband of nine years, Hank Baskett, in 2019. The couple share two children, Hank IV, 14, and Alijah Mary, nine.