Dolph Lundgren disappointed with final cut of Aquaman 2

Dolph Lundgren was disappointed by the final cut of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The action man has claimed that the original cut of the superhero sequel was "really good" but the story changed after the reshoots. This allegedly caused a reduction in his screen time because his character Nereus is so closely linked to Amber Heard's character Mera.

"I just realised that it was some kind of corporate decision that they try to limit Amber Heard and then I'm playing her dad and went along with it," he said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "I was just disappointed for the moviegoers, because I thought the original script was great and the original cut - I saw a little bit of it, it was really good. So I didn't see any reason to start reshooting and reshaping the story, which obviously led to disappointment in the moviegoers and not just me."

Heard claimed during her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022 that her role in the sequel had been "pared down" due to their high-profile legal battles.

However, director James Wan insisted to Entertainment Weekly last year that Mera was always going to have a smaller role in the sequel, which stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman.

"I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go," Wan stated. "The first Aquaman was Arthur and (his love interest) Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and (his half-brother) Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We'll leave it at that."

He also denied reports that his film underwent more reshoots than usual before its December release.