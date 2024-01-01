Melanie Lynskey 'had a little cry' after testing positive for Covid-19 before Emmys

Melanie Lynskey "had a little cry" when she test positive for Covid-19 days before the Emmy Awards.

The New Zealand actress was due to attend the Emmys on Monday as a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Yellowjackets.

Explaining her absence online, Melanie, 46, revealed that she and her daughter recently tested positive for coronavirus.

"I did have a bit of a cry when my test came up positive, and was sitting despondently on the stairs when my daughter handed me this," she captioned a picture of her daughter's sweet note. "It reminded me of all that is important in my world."

The Coyote Ugly star admitted that it was "painful" not being able to go to the awards show.

"I would never want to put anyone's health at risk, much as I want to celebrate. For many years, these types of amazing events were not a part of my life, and to finally be invited to the party and not get to go is painful!" Melanie declared. "This is the greatest honour of my career, and there was a team of amazing people who were going to get me ready today."

The actress told her followers that she hopes to wear her "beautiful" Christian Siriano gown to another event in the future.

Sarah Snook won Melanie's category for her performance in Succession.

Melanie shares her five-year-old daughter with her husband Jason Ritter.