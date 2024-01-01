Catherine, Princess of Wales hospitalised following abdominal surgery

Catherine, Princess of Wales will be hospitalised for at least the next 10 days after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace officials announced on Wednesday that the 42-year-old British royal was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for planned abdominal surgery and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the Palace's statement reads.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Catherine shares three children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five - with her husband Prince William.

To conclude the statement, Kensington Palace officials apologised on the royal's behalf for the public engagements she will have to postpone during her recovery.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they stated.

Catherine made her last public appearance on Christmas Day when she, William, and their children joined other members of the royal family for their annual walk to church in Norfolk.