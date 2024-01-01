King Charles III to undergo surgery

King Charles III is set to undergo surgery next week.

The British monarch, 75, is scheduled to undergo a corrective surgery for an enlarged prostate next week, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday afternoon.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," a spokesperson for the palace said.

The statement continued, "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

No further details have been given.

The news of the King's upcoming surgery came just hours after it was announced that his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, had been hospitalised at The London Clinic after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace officials said she would remain in hospital for up to two weeks and not return to public duties until after Easter.