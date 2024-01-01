Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have 'different ways' of parenting

Gisele Bündchen has shared that she and Tom Brady have "two different ways" of parenting.

The Brazilian-born model has opened up about raising her two children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, who she shares with the former NFL player.

"You are where you come from," Gisele told Harper's Bazaar, speaking of her childhood in Brazil. "All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn't change. In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong."

The 43-year-old explained that she has been trying to teach her kids valuable life lessons.

"'The way you make your room, the way you organise and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life,'" she has told her children. "'If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?'"

"Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways," the former Victoria's Secret model continued. "But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Gisele noted that she tries to ignore what other people are saying about her.

"I can't really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It's really their business that they're trying to project onto me," she told the publication. "If I'm going to be affected by that, I'm never going to live my truth."

Gisele and Tom tied the knot in February 2009. They announced their separation in October 2022.