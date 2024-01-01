Halle Bailey reveals why she kept pregnancy a secret

Halle Bailey has admitted she wanted to keep her pregnancy “sacred.”

The Little Mermaid star kept her entire pregnancy a secret because she wanted “a beautiful and private healthy time in my journey,” she has told fans on Snapchat.

“I feel like sometimes as people in the limelight, people feel like they want to know every little thing about their life, but I think it’s really beautiful if you keep some things private and sacred,” she continued.

The actress and singer, 23, welcomed her first child, a little boy named Halo in December. Her partner, DDG, (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) had previously denied the couple were expecting a baby.

When asked if the speculation surrounding her pregnancy was stressful, Halle replied: I mean, it was a little bit (stressful), but honestly, I stayed off all social media,” she said. “I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and okay.”

In a separate Snapchat Q&A, rapper DDG said the couple are keen to wait a few years before adding another member to the family.

“I don’t want to split attention too quick,” he said. “Like, I wanna at least just wait a little bit - let him get the full-blown attention right now. Our whole world is him right now, so I don’t wanna take that away from him. I want him to experience that for a few years.”