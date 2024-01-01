Lucy Hale opens up on two years being sober

Lucy Hale has revealed she "feels safe in her body" now she's sober.

The actress and singer has told how she is happier than ever since she stopped drinking alcohol two years ago.

"You can trust your choices (now)," she told Drew Barrymore on the Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday. "I think for me it was, 'Oh I just feel safe in my body again.' I wouldn’t give this feeling up for anything."

The Pretty Little Liars actress revealed it's taken a while to get to this point.

"I feel like the first year I was like, 'Okay stay safe, stay home.' Certain elements of my life fell away, new people came into my life,' she said. "But I felt like my second year I learned, I was having fun, I gave a new definition to fun. It just looks different these days. I was going out, I was going to the dinners, I was going to the events. I wasn’t avoiding anything."

Lucy, 34, has previously revealed how she started drinking when she was 14.

"I just held on to that belief that the real Lucy came out when she was drinking," she said. "It also quieted my mind…my brain just doesn't shut off and it's exhausting. I was a textbook binge drinker, blackout, wouldn't remember what I did or what I said, which is scary."

Lucy is currently starring in the romantic comedy Which Brings Me To You, along with Nat Wolff, which is released on January 19.