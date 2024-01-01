Brooklyn Beckham launches pop-up restaurant

Brooklyn Beckham is to launch a pop-up restaurant in London.

His new venture will feature his "favourite comfort food from around the world."

Brooklyn has shown off his questionable cooking talents on Instagram for several years, and now he's making his dishes available to the public.

"I’ve always been into trying different foods, cuisines, and cultures, but that was one of my earliest memories of loving cooking," he said in response to the announcement.

"Spending time in the kitchen is definitely something me and my dad bond over… even though I think I make my English Breakfast sandwich better, he does make a pretty good one."

Food from the new eatery will be available for delivery only through Uber Eats. There will be five dishes available: Chicken Tikka Masala, Buffalo Cauliflower with his own "secret" hot sauce, 12-hour slow-cooked Wagyu Bolognese, Pork and Prawn Dumplings and his "famous" English Breakfast Sandwich, a recipe he got from his grandmother Peggy.

"My Nanny Peggy taught me how to make her English Breakfast sandwich when I was five, and it's been my favourite ever since," he said.

He added that he shares his love of food with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

"I got my wife on Indian and Chinese takeaway. She's obsessed with it now," he said.

The pop-up will be open from January 25 for Uber One users and January 26 for standard users, with prices starting from £10.