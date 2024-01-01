Catherine, Princess of Wales is 'doing well' following abdominal surgery

Catherine, Princess of Wales is said to be "doing well" after her planned abdominal surgery.

Palace sources have confirmed the 42-year-old is recovering "well" after her surgery.

It was announced on Wednesday that Catherine had been admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for planned abdominal surgery.

It's since been reported that the operation was a success.

Kensington Palace officials said on Wednesday that Catherine is expected to "remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

It's believed she won't return to public duties until after Easter. It's believed Prince William will postpone several royal engagements and won't attend any official duties while his wife is in hospital.

It's likely Catherine will miss her annual trip to the Baftas, as well as a visit to Rome this spring that she had William were believed to have had in the works.

Royal aides will provide a revised schedule for William in the coming days.

Catherine's last public appearance was on Christmas Day when she joined in the traditional royal family walk to church along William, their three children and other members of the royal family.