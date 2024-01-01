Oppenheimer leads nominations for 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

The biographical thriller received 13 nominations when the shortlists were unveiled by Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir on Thursday. It was nominated for Best Film, Director and Original Screenplay, while Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. were recognised for their performances.

Oppenheimer was closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things with 11 nods and Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest with nine.

While Barbie came top in most nominations shortlists in America, it didn't fare so well across the pond. It only picked up five nominations, including Original Screenplay, Leading Actress for Margot Robbie and Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.

It missed out on the coveted Best Film category, which features Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.

For Leading Actor, Murphy was unveiled along with Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin) Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Teo Yoo (Past Lives).

Meanwhile, for Leading Actress, Robbie was nominated alongside Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall).

Hüller was a double nominee thanks to a supporting actress nod for The Zone of Interest.

The nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public, were announced last week. They are Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde.

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by David Tennant on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Film:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film:

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Leading Actress:

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Leading Actor:

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Supporting Actress:

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actor:

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

EE Rising Star:

Jacob Elordi

Ayo Edebiri

Phoebe Dynevor

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Director:

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay:

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay:

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Film Not in English Language:

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Documentary:

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated Film:

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Score:

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Anthony Willis, Saltburn

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Cinematography:

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Lukasz Zal, The Zone of Interest

Costume Design:

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Dave Crossman and Janty Yates, Napoleon

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Production Design:

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things

Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kus and Katarzyna Sikora, The Zone of Interest

Make Up & Hair:

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Special Visual Effects:

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Editing:

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Sound:

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Casting:

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

British Short Animation:

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British Short Film:

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such A Lovely Day

Yellow