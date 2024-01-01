Oppenheimer leads nominations for 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

- NEWS
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.
The biographical thriller received 13 nominations when the shortlists were unveiled by Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir on Thursday. It was nominated for Best Film, Director and Original Screenplay, while Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. were recognised for their performances.
Oppenheimer was closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things with 11 nods and Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest with nine.
While Barbie came top in most nominations shortlists in America, it didn't fare so well across the pond. It only picked up five nominations, including Original Screenplay, Leading Actress for Margot Robbie and Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.
It missed out on the coveted Best Film category, which features Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.
For Leading Actor, Murphy was unveiled along with Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin) Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Teo Yoo (Past Lives).
Meanwhile, for Leading Actress, Robbie was nominated alongside Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall).
Hüller was a double nominee thanks to a supporting actress nod for The Zone of Interest.
The nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public, were announced last week. They are Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde.
The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by David Tennant on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Film:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film:
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Leading Actress:
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Leading Actor:
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Supporting Actress:
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Supporting Actor:
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
EE Rising Star:
Jacob Elordi
Ayo Edebiri
Phoebe Dynevor
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Director:
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay:
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay:
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Film Not in English Language:
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Documentary:
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated Film:
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original Score:
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Anthony Willis, Saltburn
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Cinematography:
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Lukasz Zal, The Zone of Interest
Costume Design:
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Dave Crossman and Janty Yates, Napoleon
Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Production Design:
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie
Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things
Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kus and Katarzyna Sikora, The Zone of Interest
Make Up & Hair:
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Special Visual Effects:
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Editing:
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Sound:
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Casting:
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
British Short Animation:
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
British Short Film:
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow