Oppenheimer leads nominations for 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.



The biographical thriller received 13 nominations when the shortlists were unveiled by Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir on Thursday. It was nominated for Best Film, Director and Original Screenplay, while Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. were recognised for their performances.



Oppenheimer was closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things with 11 nods and Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest with nine.



While Barbie came top in most nominations shortlists in America, it didn't fare so well across the pond. It only picked up five nominations, including Original Screenplay, Leading Actress for Margot Robbie and Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.



It missed out on the coveted Best Film category, which features Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.



For Leading Actor, Murphy was unveiled along with Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin) Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Teo Yoo (Past Lives).



Meanwhile, for Leading Actress, Robbie was nominated alongside Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall).



Hüller was a double nominee thanks to a supporting actress nod for The Zone of Interest.



The nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public, were announced last week. They are Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde.



The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by David Tennant on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Festival Hall in London.







Here is the full list of nominees:







Best Film:



Anatomy of a Fall



The Holdovers



Killers of the Flower Moon



Oppenheimer



Poor Things







Outstanding British Film:



All of Us Strangers



How to Have Sex



Napoleon



The Old Oak



Poor Things



Rye Lane



Saltburn



Scrapper



Wonka



The Zone of Interest







Leading Actress:



Carey Mulligan, Maestro



Emma Stone, Poor Things



Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple



Margot Robbie, Barbie



Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall



Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane







Leading Actor:



Barry Keoghan, Saltburn



Bradley Cooper, Maestro



Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer



Colman Domingo, Rustin



Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers



Teo Yoo, Past Lives







Supporting Actress:



Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers



Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple



Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers



Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer



Rosamund Pike, Saltburn



Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest







Supporting Actor:



Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers



Jacob Elordi, Saltburn



Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers



Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon



Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer



Ryan Gosling, Barbie







EE Rising Star:



Jacob Elordi



Ayo Edebiri



Phoebe Dynevor



Mia McKenna-Bruce



Sophie Wilde







Director:



Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall



Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers



Alexander Payne, The Holdovers



Bradley Cooper, Maestro



Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer



Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest







Original Screenplay:



Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall



Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie



David Hemingson, The Holdovers



Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro



Celine Song, Past Lives







Adapted Screenplay:



Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers



Cord Jefferson, American Fiction



Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer



Tony McNamara, Poor Things



Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest







Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:



Blue Bag Life



Bobi Wine: The People's President



Earth Mama



How To Have Sex



Is There Anybody Out There?







Film Not in English Language:



20 Days in Mariupol



Anatomy of a Fall



Past Lives



Society of the Snow



The Zone of Interest







Documentary:



20 Days in Mariupol



American Symphony



Beyond Utopia



Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie



Wham!







Animated Film:



The Boy and the Heron



Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget



Elemental



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse







Original Score:



Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon



Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer



Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things



Anthony Willis, Saltburn



Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse







Cinematography:



Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon



Matthew Libatique, Maestro



Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer



Robbie Ryan, Poor Things



Lukasz Zal, The Zone of Interest







Costume Design:



Jacqueline Durran, Barbie



Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon



Dave Crossman and Janty Yates, Napoleon



Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer



Holly Waddington, Poor Things







Production Design:



Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie



Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon



Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer



Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things



Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kus and Katarzyna Sikora, The Zone of Interest







Make Up & Hair:



Killers of the Flower Moon



Maestro



Napoleon



Oppenheimer



Poor Things







Special Visual Effects:



The Creator



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One



Napoleon



Poor Things







Editing:



Anatomy of a Fall



Killers of the Flower Moon



Oppenheimer



Poor Things



The Zone of Interest







Sound:



Ferrari



Maestro



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One



Oppenheimer



The Zone of Interest







Casting:



All of Us Strangers



Anatomy of a Fall



The Holdovers



How to Have Sex



Killers of the Flower Moon







British Short Animation:



Crab Day



Visible Mending



Wild Summon







British Short Film:



Festival of Slaps



Gorka



Jellyfish and Lobster



Such A Lovely Day



Yellow