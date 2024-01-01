NEWS

Bradley Cooper reacts to MAESTRO’s 7 BAFTA 2024 nominations

Director Bradley Cooper has issued the below reaction in response to MAESTRO’s 7 nominations at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 for Director, Original Screenplay, Leading Actress - Carey Mulligan, Leading Actor - Bradley Cooper, Cinematography, Make Up & Hair and Sound

Statement from Director, Bradley Cooper:

"Making Maestro was a labor of love. Seeing Carey, Josh, Matty and the amazing makeup and sound team be recognized this morning is wonderful. Carey and I share this recognition with the entire Maestro crew. Everyone was servicing the story of Lenny & Felicia, one that we all felt honored to be able to have told.”

MAESTRO is available globally on Netflix now

About MAESTRO:
Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

DIRECTOR: Bradley Cooper
WRITERS: Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
PRODUCERS: Martin Scorsese, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning,
Kristie Macosko Krieger
EXEC PRODUCERS: Carla Raij, Josh Singer, Bobby Wilhelm, Weston Middleton, Tracey Landon
CAST: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, Miriam Shor

