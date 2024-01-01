NEWS Bradley Cooper reacts to MAESTRO’s 7 BAFTA 2024 nominations Newsdesk Share with :





Director Bradley Cooper has issued the below reaction in response to MAESTRO’s 7 nominations at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 for Director, Original Screenplay, Leading Actress - Carey Mulligan, Leading Actor - Bradley Cooper, Cinematography, Make Up & Hair and Sound



Statement from Director, Bradley Cooper:



"Making Maestro was a labor of love. Seeing Carey, Josh, Matty and the amazing makeup and sound team be recognized this morning is wonderful. Carey and I share this recognition with the entire Maestro crew. Everyone was servicing the story of Lenny & Felicia, one that we all felt honored to be able to have told.”



MAESTRO is available globally on Netflix now



About MAESTRO:

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.



DIRECTOR: Bradley Cooper

WRITERS: Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

PRODUCERS: Martin Scorsese, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning,

Kristie Macosko Krieger

EXEC PRODUCERS: Carla Raij, Josh Singer, Bobby Wilhelm, Weston Middleton, Tracey Landon

CAST: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, Miriam Shor



