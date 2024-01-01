Penélope Cruz explains why her kids don't use social media

Penélope Cruz has explained why her kids don't use social media.

The Spanish actress has revealed why her kids, 10-year-old Luna and 12-year-old Leo, aren't on social media.

During a new interview with Elle, Penélope said that not only do Luna and Leo not use social media, but they also "don't even have phones".

"It's so easy to be manipulated, especially if you have a brain that is still forming," the Ferrari star continued. "And who pays the price? Not us, not our generation, who, maybe at 25, learned how a BlackBerry worked. It's a cruel experiment on children, on teenagers."

Penélope, 49, shares her children with actor Javier Bardem, 54. The couple have been married since 2010.

Penélope joked that her children don't need phones because Javier makes sure to keep them entertained.

"He sings and he's a great dancer," she said of her husband. "And he does this amazing impression of Mick Jagger. He'll imitate Al Pacino and De Niro talking to each other. It's incredible."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides actress said that she is not planning to reveal whether or not her kids will follow their parent's footsteps in Hollywood.

"It's for them to decide if they are going to have a job that is more exposed to the public or not," she said. "They can talk about that when they're ready."