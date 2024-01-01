King Charles III doing 'fine' ahead of procedure for enlarged prostate

King Charles III is doing "fine" as he waits for his prostate surgery.

Queen Camilla has confirmed the King is keen to get his procedure done so he can continue royal duties.

Camilla attended the Aberdeen Art Gallery in Scotland on Thursday morning and gave the crowd an update on Charles.

When asked: "How is His Majesty?" Camilla replied: "He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work."

It's believed Charles will undergo the "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate next week.

Camilla was attending the gallery in Aberdeen for the opening of the Safe Space project. It's part of an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.

She arrived slightly late at the event due to bad weather, but appeared to be in good spirits.

"Good morning, it was quite a frosty journey. Sorry, we're a bit late, I'm afraid," she told onlookers who were waiting to greet her.