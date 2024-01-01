Jenna Dewan admits co-parenting with ex Channing Tatum is 'a journey'

Jenna Dewan has revealed that co-parenting with Channing Tatum can be "really tough."

The Step Up actress has opened up about what it's like co-parenting her daughter Everly, 10, with Channing Tatum.

"It’s always a journey,” she told Romper. “It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things.”

Jenna and Channing split in 2018 after nine years of marriage. Their daughter Everly was born in 2012. The former couple share 50/50 custody of their daughter.

"In the beginning, that was really tough,” she said.

Jenna, 43, got engaged to Steve Kazee in 2020 and they welcomed a son, Callum, in March of the same year. The couple have just announced they are expecting their second baby together later this year.

The actress revealed that Everly has taken some time to adjust to her new brother.

"It was definitely hard on her in the beginning, too, but she’s gotten into a flow with that a lot more," she said. "But she loves (her brother) Callum. She really adores him.”