Kelly Osbourne admits racist Latino remark was 'worst thing I've ever done'

Kelly Osbourne has revealed her regret over a racist comment she made in 2015.

The singer has told how she now realises the comment "hurt a lot of people," and labelled herself as a "self-righteous little c**t."

Kelly made the comment when she appeared on The View in 2015 while talking about Donald Trump's "Mexico isn't sending their best" speech.

She said at the time: "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets?"

The comment drew shocked gasps from the audience as well as co-hosts Rosie Perez and Whoopi Goldberg. It was followed by a huge backlash.

Eight years on, Kelly has reflected on the situation, saying that the fact she hurt people "by far makes it the worst thing I've ever done."

She added: "And to be labelled as something you're not is really difficult. But it happened. There's nothing I can do."

She described it as a "really hard time in my life" and said the comments came after she'd been to rehab and was dealing with her father Ozzy cheating on her mother Sharon.

"I was drinking to numb the pain of everything. I was a trash can when it came to drugs, whatever I could get my hands on. And I was a really broken, scared person," she said.

Now a mum to one-year-old son Sidney, she revealed one day she would talk to her little boy about her inappropriate comments.

"I'm going to have to play that video for my son at one point and explain it to him. That is probably the cherry on the cake of how painful all of this is," she said.