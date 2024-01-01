Melissa Barrera feels 'so grateful' for Scream franchise despite firing

Melissa Barrera will forever be proud of her contribution to the Scream franchise.

The actress - who starred as Sam Carpenter in the rebooted horror franchise - was fired from Scream VII in November for her continued support of Palestine on social media amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Speaking to Deadline at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night, Melissa, 33, indicated she bears no ill will over her departure.

"I'm just so grateful (for) what I got to infuse in the franchise, and that's something I'll be proud of forever," she told the outlet.

Shortly after Melissa's departure was made public, it was revealed that her on-screen sister Jenna Ortega had dropped out of Scream VII due to scheduling conflicts with her Netflix TV show Wednesday.

Director Christopher Landon then announced his departure in December, leaving the future of the franchise in doubt.

Melissa and Jenna reunited with their Scream co-stars Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Jack Quaid and Skeet Ulrich at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's The Evening Before gala last weekend.

Reflecting on the reunion, she said, "We're family for life. If we're ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other and that's what happened at that event. When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other, and nothing is ever going to change that."

After news of Melissa's firing broke, a spokesperson for the film's production company Spyglass Media told Variety that her posts had been interpreted as antisemitic.

She later addressed the situation on Instagram, writing, "I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom... Silence is not an option for me."