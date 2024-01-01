Rob Lowe mistakenly congratulated Bradley Cooper on Golden Globes win

Rob Lowe mistakenly congratulated Bradley Cooper for winning a Golden Globe instead of Robert Downey Jr.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the actor confessed that he accidentally congratulated the A Star Is Born actor after Robert's Golden Globes win earlier this month.

"Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and I'm so excited for him so I text him, 'So glad you won. That is the most beautiful acceptance speech I've heard in a long time. Boy, do you deserve it,'" Rob told the talk show host. "I hit it and I realise, 'Oh s**t. I just sent that to Bradley Cooper.'"

Bradley had been nominated for best director and best lead actor at the awards ceremony for his film Maestro but went home empty-handed.

Meanwhile, Robert was presented with a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

"I said, 'No, no, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr,'" Rob recalled. "Now that's even worse! I made the guy feel worse! It was terrible."

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor then admitted that he had made the mistake not once, but twice.

When asked if he managed to get hold of the Iron Man star, he replied, "No - I did it again! I mistakenly sent another one to Bradley. Again!"

Thankfully, The Hangover actor took the mix-up well. Rob explained, "He literally said, 'No, no, no. It's fine. I like living vicariously through these mistakes.'"

The Golden Globes were held in California on 7 January.