Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter for a second time

Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the second time, after a death on a film set in 2021.

Special prosecutors brought the new case following fresh analysis of the gun used on set during filming of Rust.

The actor's original charge of voluntary manslaughter was dismissed in April 2023.

Alec was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing Halyna and wounding director Joel Souza.

Alec has said he had pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey had previously said she would file new charges against Baldwin if independent tests showed the reproduction long Colt .45 revolver was in "working condition".

The new analysis stated that "given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver".

Alec's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said they would fight the charge. "We look forward to our day in court," they said in a statement.

The filming of Rust resumed last year with the agreement of Halyna's widower, Matthew Hutchins, who has now taken on the role of executive producer.