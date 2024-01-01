Chrissy Teigen's five-year-old son 'has never eaten a vegetable'

Chrissy Teigen has revealed her five-year-old son Miles has "never eaten a vegetable."

The star made the confession during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

"Miles has still not had a vegetable, he is six, almost," she said. "He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it."

The former model admitted she and her husband John Legend sought help with Miles' eating habits, talking to an expert about it.

"It’s the only thing they really have control over at that age so he uses it," she said.

Jimmy Kimmel joked: "It's so funny. They say that the kids don't have control. Yet they seem to have of every aspect, every minute of our lives."

Chrissy went on to credit her daughter Luna, seven, as being an excellent eater.

"Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables," she said.

Chrissy was on the talk show to promote her show Chrissy and Dave Dine Out, which she stars in with chef David Chang.

"We're taking the coolest people we know out for a bunch of insanely delicious meals," she said about the show which will premiere on Wednesday on Freeform and will be available the next day on Hulu.

As well as Luna and Miles, Chrissy and John are parents to daughter Esti, one, and son Wren, seven months.