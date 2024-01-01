Jodie Foster hid Hollywood career from her kids

Jodie Foster's children thought "she was a construction worker" for years.

The True Detective star has revealed she never told her two sons that she was an actress, because she wanted them to have a normal life.

“I guess I just didn’t want them to know me that way,” Jodie admitted on The View on Friday. “I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person who went away to work and stuff.”

She recalled taking one of her sons Charlie, now 25, to work with her when he was three years old.

"I brought him to set one day and I bought him a little plastic tool belt and stuff,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, and this is this set and this set and this set.’ And for a really long time, he thought I was a construction worker.”

Although she didn't specify when her boys caught on to her real career, she told the audience that they still “have no interest in watching my movies with me.”

She added: “There’s a few films that I would never show them because I would be worried about being teased."

Jodie shares sons Charlie and Kit, now 22, with former partner Cydney Bernard.

The Silence of the Lambs star has been married to wife Alexandra Hedison since 2014.