Prince Harry jokes John Travolta 'dined out' on dancing with Princess Diana

Prince Harry joked that John Travolta has "dined out" on the story of his famous dance with Princess Diana for years.

The Duke of Sussex was presented with the prestigious Living Legend of Aviation award at the awards of the same name on Friday night.

John, who was at the awards as the Official Ambassador of Aviation, put Harry's medal round his neck after giving it to him onstage.

"Thank you, Captain John," said Harry. He then made reference to the famous dance between John and Diana at the White House in November 1985.

"I was one-year-old when you danced with my mum. As you've told everybody here and continue to dine out on that probably every single night. But look at us now! It's great. So if we're not going to dance together, we'll fly together.'

Prince Harry was awarded his Flying Wings in 2010 after completing the eight-month Army Pilot Course with the Army Aviation Centre.

He then spent three and a half years in training and operational service with the Apache Force during his time with the Army Air Corps.

In 2012 he won the prize for best co-pilot gunner during training.

Harry attended the Beverly Hills awards ceremony without Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. She had reportedly stayed at home as one of their children was unwell.