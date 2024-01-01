Jamie Dornan hospitalised after experiencing 'heart attack' symptoms on holiday

Jamie Dornan was hospitalised during a recent holiday after he brushed up against "toxic caterpillars."

The Tourist star was in Portugal with a group of friends, including Good Morning Britain presenter Gordon Smart, when he started to feel ill.

"We had a great time the first day, played loads of golf, went out, lots of wine was drunk and then we got on to espresso martinis," Gordon told BBC panel show The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected.

"Anyway, the next day, we played golf, we were all absolutely dreadful and I started to feel tingling in my left hand and then tickling in my left arm. I'm the son of a GP and thought, 'This is normally the sign of the start of a heart attack.'"

Gordon took himself to hospital, and soon after, Jamie started feeling similar symptoms.

"Jamie said, 'about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I found myself in the back of an ambulance.'" explained Gordon.

Both men started to feel better and were discharged soon after. A week later they had a call from a doctor explaining what they believed had happened.

"It turns out that there are caterpillars on golf courses in the south of Portugal that have been killing people's dogs and giving men in their 40s heart attacks," Gordon said. "We'd brushed up against hairy processionary caterpillars and have been very lucky to come out of that one alive."