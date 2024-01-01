Millie Gibson to depart Doctor Who after one season

Millie Gibson will be replaced by Varada Sethu in the new season of Doctor Who.

The actress, who has just appeared in the Christmas special as Ruby Sunday, won't reprise her role after this coming season.

She will appear on-screen in the series that will launch in May, but won't return to the cast when the season is finished, confirm Variety.

Millie, 19, stars alongside the new doctor, Ncuti Gatwa in season 14.

Season 15 will see Ncuti meet Jurassic World Dominion actress, Varada Sethu and make her his new companion.

"Millie Gibson has all but left now and there’s a brand new companion, which is really exciting,” a source told the Mirror. “Russell is keeping things moving and isn’t letting the grass grow, that’s for sure.”

They added: “Varada is a real gem, Russell was just blown away by her talent. The cast and crew have really warmed to her and he’s sure the fans will too."

The BBC hasn't commented on the movements.