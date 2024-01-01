Glen Powell celebrates Anyone But You's box office success

Glen Powell has celebrated the commercial success of his romantic comedy Anyone But You.

The romantic comedy, starring Powell and Sydney Sweeney as wedding guests pretending to be a couple, has been a hit with audiences since its release in December and has now grossed more than $100 million (£79 million) worldwide.

While that figure may not seem high by Marvel standards, it's a huge success for the $25 million (£20 million) film and signals the revival of the romantic comedy genre, which has been largely written off in recent years.

Reacting to its success, Powell told Variety, "For me, Anyone But You was such a treat to see audiences dance out of the theatre and feel so happy after watching a movie. To see the box office not just stick but grow has been such a cool lesson that sometimes the genres that have been forgotten are the ones audiences are craving the most."

The Top Gun: Maverick actor added that he doesn't understand why romantic comedies are looked down upon by the industry and certain actors.

"At least for me, I've always been a fan of movies in general and I always find it silly when certain actors diminish certain genres," Powell said. "At its best execution, it gives an audience such joy and such fun, and as an actor you do get to play a lot of gears. To kind of scoff at a genre and look down on it is kind of silly."

As well as Anyone But You, the 35-year-old also starred in 2018 romcom Set It Up with Zoey Deutch.