Sarah Ferguson thanks fans for support following skin cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson has thanked her fans for their love and support following her second cancer diagnosis within a year.

The Duchess of York's spokesperson announced on Sunday that the royal had been diagnosed with skin cancer, just months after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The 64-year-old, who has been recuperating at the MAYRLIFE Medical Health Resort in Austria, posted a photo of herself standing on a bridge overlooking a river in the country on Monday.

In the caption, she thanked her fans, family and the staff at the wellness spa for supporting her during her difficult time.

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I'm in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," she wrote.

"I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."

Ferguson, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, underwent a single mastectomy - an operation to remove one breast - as part of her cancer treatment last year. At the same time as her reconstructive surgery, her dermatologist removed and analysed several moles, one of which was found to be cancerous.

The royal also paid tribute to her dermatologist, writing, "It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was."