Sebastian Stan 'hyperventilated' during Mother! audition

Sebastian Stan has revealed he "hyperventilated" during his audition for Darren Aronofsky's 2017 film Mother!

The Marvel actor made the admission when he and his A Different Man co-stars were asked by Variety if they had ever lost a role they really wanted.

"I think I hyperventilated in an audition one time," he shared. "I auditioned for that movie, Mother!, by Darren Arofonsky for one of the brothers. Domhnall Gleeson came and sort of had it. I got really very nervous about that, yeah, I didn't get it but it's all good. There's always one part, right, there's always something."

Domhnall Gleeson and his real-life brother Brian Gleeson played the siblings in the shocking fantasy thriller. Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem starred as a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests, played by Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer, arrive at their home.

Stan and his co-stars Adam Pearson and Renate Reinsve gave the interview at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend to celebrate the premiere of A Different Man.

Next up for Stan is Marvel's Thunderbolts, in which he reprises his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier.

"I'm excited. I'm going to go back basically in a month or so. I've missed it. It's gonna be a great cast," he praised. "I think with this one particularly... I think there's a lot of good things."

He also addressed Marvel's recent struggles at the box office, saying, "The batting average is so high that it's difficult to always land everything right away. It's always been a great experience."

Thunderbolts also stars Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Harrison Ford.