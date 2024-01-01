Russell Crowe warns fans about deepfake scam advert

Russell Crowe has warned his fans not to be fooled by a deepfake video in which he appears to endorse a property business.

The Gladiator actor posted the "fake" commercial on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday and warned his followers not to be duped into thinking he endorsed the Maltese property company.

"This is going around in Malta. It is obviously fake BS, don't fall for it," he wrote. "What else is obvious is that this service/business must be shonky and underhanded to resort to this way of promoting itself. Block, report, ignore. I've never used this service & I do not endorse this BS."

In the video, grainy footage of Crowe appears in front of clips of Maltese locations, properties and the company's app. In an odd, robotic voice, he praises the app and says he "personally" used it while staying in Malta.

"This app is a game-changer when it comes to finding exclusive homes for rent or purchase in Malta," he praises.

Crowe is not the first actor to 'front' a scam advert using deepfake or AI technology. Tom Hanks warned fans in October that he was not involved with a dental plan promo featuring his image.

"BEWARE!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me," Hanks captioned a still from the commercial featuring an AI-generated image of him. "I have nothing to do with it."