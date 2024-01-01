Olivia Wilde reveals her family are a 'big karaoke family'

Olivia Wilde has revealed that her family are a "big karaoke family".

While speaking to People at the opening night of Kate Berlant's one-woman show on Sunday, the actress/filmmaker detailed her family's favourite activity.

"They're so great," Olivia said of her son Otis, nine, and her seven-year-old daughter, Daisy, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, actor Jason Sudeikis.

The 39-year-old continued, "I already feel like they're giant teenagers, but we're having a lot of fun. They're my best friends."

During the interview, the Don't Worry Darling star shared that her kids are interested in sports and music.

"We have so much fun. They're so active. They're musicians and they're athletes and they're just cool," she told the outlet. "They both play drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We're a big karaoke family."

The actress also revealed her current go-to karaoke songs.

"My go-to changes. It changes a lot. Right now we have a lot of Taylor Swift happening in our house," Olivia divulged. "It's wall-to-wall Taylor and Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish."

She added, "And now Daisy has brought in Dua Lipa, but we're like Taylor first."

The Booksmart director and the Ted Lasso star became engaged in 2013 but split in 2020. According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail in September last year, the former couple agreed on joint custody of their kids following a legal battle.