Nick Cannon pays tribute to son Zen two years after his death

Nick Cannon has paid tribute to his son Zen two years after his death.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt tribute to his and Alyssa Scott's son, who passed away at five months old after a battle with brain cancer.

"Zen's Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy," the TV host/rapper wrote alongside a clip of Alyssa and their daughter Halo on the beach.

The Masked Singer host continued, "What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God's Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges."

Alyssa also took to Instagram over the weekend to share a clip from the beach trip.

"Dreams really do come true, mommy & daddy love you," the model wrote.

Zen was born in July 2021 and sadly passed away five months later after being diagnosed with a high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

The TV personality and Alyssa welcomed Halo in December the following year.

Nick has welcomed 12 children with six women. In addition to Halo and Zen, he has twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with Bre Tiesi and one with LaNisha Cole.