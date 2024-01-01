Bobby Davro hospitalised after falling ill during live show - report

Bobby Davro has cancelled all public appearances after falling ill during a live show.

The EastEnders actor was taken ill while he was on stage last week.

"Everyone in the crowd were hugely concerned about him," a source told The Sun. "He has been struggling since the loss of his fiancée Vicky last year but threw himself into work to try and keep his mind off it."

The source added: "Bobby has now cancelled his upcoming gigs and is taking some time out."

Bobby's partner Beverley Wright,63, died in May last year from pancreatic cancer.

Bobby, 65, returned to work the day after she died, reportedly not wanting to disappoint his fans who had bought tickets.

Just before Vicky died, Bobby admitted he wasn't taking care of himself.

"I'm drinking, I'm smoking, I'm not looking after myself," he said on the Eyes and Teeth podcast. "I have a little bit of grief in my life – my lovely fiancée has got cancer unfortunately and it has brought a lot of stress."