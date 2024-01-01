Charlie Sheen to get full custody of twins if ex-wife Brooke Mueller fails drug test

Charlie Sheen will get full custody of his twin boys if his ex-wife Brooke Mueller fails a drug or alcohol test.

The Two and a Half Men star requested the new custody arrangement in an emergency document on Thursday, reports Fox News Digital.

Charlie and Brooke divorced in 2011 and currently share joint custody of their 14-year-old boys, Max and Bob. The boys currently live mainly with Charlie.

The court documents state that Brooke, who relapsed from being sober in June or July 2023, must test as often as her probation officer requires, within 24 hours of a written request from Sheen or his lawyer, or a minimum of once per week regardless.

Charlie is allowed to request that she does drug and alcohol tests until their "children reach the age of majority or graduate high school," whichever occurs later.

Charlie has struggled publicly with addiction but has been sober for six years.

He recently told People about being a "single dad" while celebrating his achievement.

"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," he said. "Their mum has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

He said of his boys: "They're really cool, really smart, and really funny."