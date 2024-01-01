Michael Phelps and wife welcome fourth son

Michael Phelps has announced he and wife Nicole have welcomed their fourth child.

The Olympic swimmer and his wife of eight years shared the news in a joint Instagram post, alongside the two of them holding their new baby.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16," he wrote. "We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6!"

The couple are already parents to sons Boomer, seven, Beckett, five, and Maverick, four.

Michael, who is the most decorated Olympian of all time, has previously talked about the importance of family time.

"As a kid, I always wanted to have dinner as a family but with my parents separated, that didn't happen often," he told People in 2021. "I love how we have dinner every night together at the same exact time."

The 38-year old who has battled depression and anxiety in recent years, has also spoken openly about the importance of teaching his sons to "talk about their emotions."

He said: "It gives me a lot of hope. I just want them to be as prepared as they can be."

In the same interview, Nicole added that when Michael is experiencing depression and "can't get out of bed" their boys "either try to be near him or they'll question what he's experiencing."

She said: "We don't hide from emotions. We teach them that daddy or mummy is having a moment and we need to either give them space or ask if they want a hug," she said.

"And that's taught them they have permission for their feelings to be heard too."