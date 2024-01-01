Kim Kardashian to be Balenciaga’s new brand ambassador

Kim Kardashian has confirmed she is to be Balenciaga’s new brand ambassador.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has confirmed the partnership with the controversial fashion house on Instagram.

“For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments,” she wrote in a statement. "This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under (creative director) Demna (Gvasalia)."

Balenciaga came under fire last year after it released a campaign showing children holding teddies in bondage costumes. They were accused of condoning paedophilia and child exploitation.

They apologised for the campaign: "We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form," they said in a statement. "We stand for children’s safety and well-being.”

Kim, who was already aligned with the brand, was called out for not cutting ties with the fashion house.

She claimed to be “shaken” and “disgusted” by the images but has continued to work with the brand, most recently appearing in the campaign for their upcoming summer 2024 collection.

She said: “For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador."