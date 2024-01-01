Sofía Vergara reveals she and Joe Manganiello split up because he wanted children

Sofía Vergara has revealed she and Joe Manganiello ended their marriage over a disagreement about children.

The former Modern Family actress revealed to Spanish newspaper El País that she and the Magic Mike star filed for divorce last year because he wanted children and she did not want any more.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," the Griselda star, 51, explained. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

Vergara, who has an adult son named Manolo with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, continued, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

She noted, "I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."

Vergara and Manganiello, 47, announced they were divorcing after seven years of marriage in July last year.

Looking to the future, the Colombian actress stated that her next partner must have kids already.

"So, if love comes along, he has to come with (his own) children," she added.