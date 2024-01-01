Sharon Osbourne admits she tried to end her life over Ozzy Osbourne's affair

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she tried to take her own life after finding out about her husband Ozzy's affair.

During her Cut the C**p show in London over the weekend, the TV personality revealed she took an overdose after she learned about the Black Sabbath rocker's affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh in 2016.

"He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that," she told Jane Moore during Sunday's show, according to the Mirror. "But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don't know how many pills.

"I just thought 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves'. So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me."

Sharon, 71, and Ozzy, 75, split in 2016 after 33 years of marriage over his affair but they reconciled later that year and renewed their wedding vows in 2017.

Elsewhere in the on-stage conversation, Sharon, who has three adult children with Ozzy, revealed that he is planning a couple of farewell concerts in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

"He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye,'" she shared.

"His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons. Even if you don't like his music, you can't not like Ozzy."

Ozzy suffers from Parkinson's disease and has undergone several operations following a fall in 2019.