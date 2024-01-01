Oppenheimer leads 2024 Oscar nominations

- NEWS
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards.
The biographical thriller, starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, received 13 nominations when they were unveiled by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid on Tuesday.
The nominations included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, among others.
Poor Things came closely behind with 11, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 and Barbie with eight.
All four films were nominated for Best Picture along with American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives and The Zone of Interest.
Murphy was shortlisted for Best Actor beside Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), while the Best Actress line-up consisted of Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Annette Bening (Nyad).
Gladstone's nomination got the biggest cheer from the studio audience in Los Angeles during the broadcast. She made history by becoming the first Native American to be nominated for best actress.
The 96th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 10 March.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Picture:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress:
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Annette Bening, Nyad
Best Supporting Actor:
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress:
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
America Ferrera, Barbie
Best Director:
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay:
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Original Score:
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Laura Karpman - American Fiction
John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Best Original Song:
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie
I'm Just Ken - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie
It Never Went Away - Jon Batiste for American Symphony
The Fire Inside - Diane Warren for Flamin' Hot
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Osage Tribal Singers for Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Animated Feature Film:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Best International Feature Film:
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
The Teachers' Lounge
Best Documentary Feature:
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
20 Days in Mariupol
To Kill a Tiger
Best Cinematography:
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Edward Lachman, El Conde
Best Production Design:
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie
Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things
Arthur Max and Elli Griff, Napoleon
Best Costume Design:
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Dave Crossman and Janty Yates, Napoleon
Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Sound:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Film Editing:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Live Action Short Film:
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short Film:
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Best Documentary Short Film:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai and Wài Pó