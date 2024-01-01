Oppenheimer leads 2024 Oscar nominations

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards.

The biographical thriller, starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, received 13 nominations when they were unveiled by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid on Tuesday.

The nominations included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, among others.

Poor Things came closely behind with 11, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 and Barbie with eight.

All four films were nominated for Best Picture along with American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives and The Zone of Interest.

Murphy was shortlisted for Best Actor beside Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), while the Best Actress line-up consisted of Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Annette Bening (Nyad).

Gladstone's nomination got the biggest cheer from the studio audience in Los Angeles during the broadcast. She made history by becoming the first Native American to be nominated for best actress.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 10 March.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Picture:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress:

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Annette Bening, Nyad

Best Supporting Actor:

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress:

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

America Ferrera, Barbie

Best Director:

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay:

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Original Score:

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Best Original Song:

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie

I'm Just Ken - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie

It Never Went Away - Jon Batiste for American Symphony

The Fire Inside - Diane Warren for Flamin' Hot

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Osage Tribal Singers for Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Animated Feature Film:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Best International Feature Film:

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

The Teachers' Lounge

Best Documentary Feature:

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

20 Days in Mariupol

To Kill a Tiger

Best Cinematography:

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Edward Lachman, El Conde

Best Production Design:

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Barbie

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, Poor Things

Arthur Max and Elli Griff, Napoleon

Best Costume Design:

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Dave Crossman and Janty Yates, Napoleon

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer

Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Film Editing:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Live Action Short Film:

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Documentary Short Film:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wài Pó