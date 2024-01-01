Dakota Johnson insists she doesn't 'demand' 14 hours of sleep every night

Dakota Johnson has insisted that she doesn't "demand" 14 hours of sleep every night.

The 34-year-old actress has clarified comments she made about her sleeping habits in December last year.

Dakota sparked debate when she told The Wall Street Journal that she said she could "easily" sleep 14 hours a night.

"I'm not functional if I get less than 10 (hours)," she told the publication at the time. "I can easily go 14 hours."

"If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can," Dakota added. "Sleep is my number one priority in life."

Clarifying her comments during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the Madame Web star explained, "I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours, but I don't like demand it."

"I'm not a monster. I have a job," Dakota continued with a laugh. "Why is sleep bad? Like why? Leave me alone. I'm just asleep."

The Peanut Butter Falcon actress told the talk show host that she can sleep for long periods of time without taking sleeping pills.

"I don't have to take anything to sleep like that either, I can just sleep like that," she said. "I think that if I took an Ambien, I think I'd wake up next year."