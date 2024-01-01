Cillian Murphy was 'having a cup of tea' when he learned of his Oscar nomination

Cillian Murphy has shared that he was "having a cup of tea" when he learned of his Oscar nomination.

The Irish actor, who secured his first Oscar nomination for his performance in Oppenheimer on Tuesday, has revealed that he was at his parents' house in Cork, Ireland when he heard the good news.

"I was at home in Cork, in my parents' kitchen ... So I heard when the phone started pinging...It was just by coincidence I happened to be at home," Cillian told the Irish Times on Tuesday.

"I was with my parents and my wife (Yvonne McGuinness). It felt like the right place to be," the Peaky Blinders star continued. "We were just having a cup of tea, and then my mum brought out the cake - so we had tea and cake. So it was nice."

Cillian, who played J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller film, is nominated for Best Actor for the role.

"I feel lucky to be in a film that's connected with people in the way it has," Cillian told the outlet. "I'm 48 and I've been doing it for 28 years now, so I think I can understand how significant it is."

The actor is up against Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright for the prestigious award.

Oppenheimer led the 2024 Oscar nominations with 13 nods, including Best Director for Christopher and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on 10 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.